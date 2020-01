Alright, are we seriously just going to sit here and pretend that this song isn’t about Hailee Steinfeld‘s ex, Niall Horan? Hailee just dropped some very emotional visuals for her latest single, “Wrong Direction.” Now, if you had doubts it was about Niall before, I think it’s safe to say, this song is very real for Hailee. WHEWWW!

Yes, sis! It is all about growth and pushing through all those hard times. Check out the video below!

