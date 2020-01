Miller light is trying to get you off your phone and spending more time drinking beer with your friends . They have a new line of black beer cans that they’re giving away for free at bars if you don’t check your phone for 30 minutes. I wonder if I can get 2 if I can go an hour?

Get together with your friends to grab the Miller Lite Offline Can before it’s gone. Available at select bars in January. #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/0D04I9FBmR — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) January 2, 2020

