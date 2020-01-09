And The New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor is….

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – it’s girl scout cookie season! This year, the Girl Scouts are introducing “Lemon-Ups” which are described as a zesty, refreshing taste of lemon. These cookies are special though and they are meant to make you feel special as well! Each cookie is marked with an empowering message such as “I am a leader,” “I am gutsy” and “I am a go-getter.”

The new Lemon-Ups are crispy lemon cookies that feature baked-in messages inspired by the Girl Scout core mission. via @people https://t.co/UTEjWA3aRi #GirlScoutCookies — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) January 7, 2020

According to the official site, “every box you buy helps the awesome girls who sell them power unique and amazing experiences for themselves and their troops—it also gives them the opportunity to learn essential life skills, soar in confidence, and quickly discover the leader within.”

