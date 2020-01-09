Justin Bieber Shares He Has Been Diagnosed with Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber dropped a bombshell about his health today on Instagram revealing that he has been battling Lyme Disease. He wrote, “While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like sh**, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.” Lyme disease is an infection caused by bacteria carried by ticks. According to the CDC, roughly 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with the disease each year. Symptoms often include eye rashes, fatigue and fever, joint pain and weakness.

Bieber says, “these things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

