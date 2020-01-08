Dustin
Jojo Siwa’s New MANSION!! [VIDEO]

JoJo Siwa Performs At The Honda Center

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

If you don’t know who Jojo Siwa is, ask your child. My Niece loves her!! She’s a huge youtube star that has made enough money at the age of 16 to buy a mansion! This this is Ri-Dic-U-Lous!! And boy does this girl have a ridiculous amount of energy! Maybe all that energy comes from the candy bar she has now! Yup, a candy bar!! I want a candy bar! She just got that crazy colored car you see in the drive way recently. Props to her. She put’s in the work and the kids love her! As you’ll hear in the video she doing another 50 city tour.

