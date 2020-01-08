Dustin
New Disney + Stuff

Baby Yoda aka The Child From The Madalorian

Source: Disney / Lucasfilm

I don’t know about you but I have been loving Disney +. I’m a pretty big Marvel fan, so it’s been awesome watching all the Avengers, Iron-man, Thor, Dr. Strange etc. And of course The Mandalorian! I think baby Yoda may have been the most viral thing of 2019! HAHA SO good! Looks like Disney + will be adding more shows, movies, documentaries, and more. Here are the new movies including Aladdin which started today…

  • Cool Runnings – January 1
  • Hacksaw – January 1
  • Holes – January 1
  • Red Tails – January 1
  • Aladdin – January 8

Click on this thing -> Disney + stuff for all the new shows and more.

Related: The Mandalorian Season 2?

