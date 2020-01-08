New Disney + Stuff

I don’t know about you but I have been loving Disney +. I’m a pretty big Marvel fan, so it’s been awesome watching all the Avengers, Iron-man, Thor, Dr. Strange etc. And of course The Mandalorian! I think baby Yoda may have been the most viral thing of 2019! HAHA SO good! Looks like Disney + will be adding more shows, movies, documentaries, and more. Here are the new movies including Aladdin which started today…

Cool Runnings – January 1

Hacksaw – January 1

Holes – January 1

Red Tails – January 1

Aladdin – January 8

Click on this thing -> Disney + stuff for all the new shows and more.

