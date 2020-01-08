Entertainment News
New Nicki Minaj Wax Figure is All Wrong

Madame Tussauds is known for creating celebrity wax figures that are either a hit or miss quite frankly. The new Nicki Minaj wax figure recently unveiled in Berlin is a total miss! People on Twitter have been quick to point it out too.

 

This isn’t the only time this has happened. Remember Ariana Grande’s wax figure unveiled last year? Yeah that was a little awkward too.

While the outfit the figure is clothed in is identical to Minaj’s 2014 Anaconda music video, everything else it not. What do you think? I think they did Nicki dirty!!

 

