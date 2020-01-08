National
Miller Lite Debuts Dark-Colored Cans For Drinkers Who Put Down Their Phones

Miller Lite has recently dubbed themselves as the “original social media,” as part of its “It’s Miller Time” campaign. During the month of January, MillerCoors is introducing a limited number of its dark-colored “Offline Cans” of beer to bars nationwide. The goal is to inspire drinkers to take a break from social media and spend time with friends over a beer. The cans are scripted with the message, “A few friends are better than a few thousand followers. Here’s to the original social media. Here’s to the original light beer. It’s Miller Time.”

All you have to do is walk into one of the 500 bars around the country participating with a group of friends and scan a QR code which starts a 30-minute countdown. After that, just down your phone. Once you “go offline” for at least 30 minutes you’ll receive a Miller Lite Offline Can.

