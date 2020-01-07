Dustin
HomeDustin

Bonnaroo Line Up!

Lizzo Urban Decay Coachella Prep

Source: Alexx Mayo / Courtesy of Urban Decay Cosmetics

It’s beginning to look a lot like FESTIVAL SEASON!!!

This is more like it! Coachella failed at adding female artists to their line-up. Not Bonnaroo! They have Lizzo, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray headlining. Along with Vampire Weeknd (My Fave) and Tame Impala. I love that it’s in Manchester TN. That’s about an hour from Nashville. From here, if you drive straight there it’s about 5ish hours. but why not stop off in Nashville for a bit?

Here’s the full line up! Looks pretty dope to me!

Related: Coachella Line-up Announced

 

bonnaroo , date , line up , lizzo , location , tickets

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close