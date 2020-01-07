Bonnaroo Line Up!

It’s beginning to look a lot like FESTIVAL SEASON!!!

This is more like it! Coachella failed at adding female artists to their line-up. Not Bonnaroo! They have Lizzo, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray headlining. Along with Vampire Weeknd (My Fave) and Tame Impala. I love that it’s in Manchester TN. That’s about an hour from Nashville. From here, if you drive straight there it’s about 5ish hours. but why not stop off in Nashville for a bit?

Here’s the full line up! Looks pretty dope to me!

Your 2020 Lineup! 🙌… and this doesn’t even include the campground Plazas😮🏕 Tickets on sale THURSDAY 1/9 at Noon ET!

🎟Get a GA ticket for just $35 down

Explore #Bonnaroo here: https://t.co/Ia4YIHUTJX #RadiatePositivity pic.twitter.com/L6Ux4p7m1s — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 7, 2020

