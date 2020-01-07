Entertainment News
Lizzo is Quitting Twitter

New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo

Source: Warner Music Group – Lizzo Press Images 2019 / Warner Music Group – Lizzo Press Images 2019

Lizzo has announced she is quitting Twitter saying, “too many trolls. I’ll be back when I feel like it.” Although she didn’t specify, it’s pretty obvious as to why she decided to leave Twitter. Lizzo has recently became the victim of endless jokes and memes ever since her controversial appearance at the LA Lakers game. Some jokes are even comparing the singer to a bomb that could potentially be dropped on Iran. She also did not specify on how long she would gone but just said she will be back when she feels like it.

lizzo , mental health , Social media , twitter

