Dustin
HomeDustin

Justin Bieber New “Yummy” Video

Justin Bieber

Source: Def Jam / Def Jam

So, Justin Finally released a new song on the Jan 4th! We’ve all been waiting and it’s finally here. Then, we were waiting for the video! Well, he finally released it today and Hmmmm… This video is confusing to me. It’s almost like Bon appetit video. Doesn’t really have anything to do with actual song lyrics. Granted the song is called Yummy, but I don’t think this is what he means when he says “you got that yummy yummy”. I don’t he saying she’s a good cook! Not to mention the video is just kinda weird. Either way, here it is! Enjoy.

Related:WATCH: Justin Bieber Gets Kylie Jenner To Sing ‘Rise and Shine’

Dustin Kross , food , justin bieber , official , radionow 100.9 , video , Yummy

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close