Justin Bieber New “Yummy” Video

So, Justin Finally released a new song on the Jan 4th! We’ve all been waiting and it’s finally here. Then, we were waiting for the video! Well, he finally released it today and Hmmmm… This video is confusing to me. It’s almost like Bon appetit video. Doesn’t really have anything to do with actual song lyrics. Granted the song is called Yummy, but I don’t think this is what he means when he says “you got that yummy yummy”. I don’t he saying she’s a good cook! Not to mention the video is just kinda weird. Either way, here it is! Enjoy.

