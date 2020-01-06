Indy's Connection
Indy's Connection: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Events and Awards with ICRC

This week, host Emily Metheny talks with John Hawkins from the Indiana Civil Rights Commission. John tells us about the organization, the Remote Complaint Intake Initiative, and how to get help from the ICRC. He also gives details for the upcoming 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Events and Awards happening in a few weeks. The events include a wreath placing and candlelight ceremony on 1/15, a Statehouse ceremony with speaker and awards on 1/16, and a Day of Service on 1/20. To see all the details about the events and register, visit in.gov/icrc.

Also in this program, Emily revisits an interview with Megan Bousley from the Humane Society for Hamilton County. Megan talks about the new facility breaking ground this year and some details to keep your pets safe this winter season.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection live every Sunday at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

