My Favorite Part About The Golden Globes…[VIDEO]

Fan Event For Paramount Pictures' 'Allied' - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Two words…Ricky Gervais!! Seriously! I loved every second of this opening monologue. I loved every second that this man was on the stage. His dry negative humor was spot on and amazing! My favorite humor is darkish and unexpected. I think this whole thing was just that. No one expected him to come out and do the IDGAF attitude. Then he held onto it throughout the whole show! Hilarious!

It was great to see everyone win except Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger give their speeches. What in the world was that?

Favorite quote was from Brad Pitt during his acceptance speech for best supporting actor “If you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow take it, I think we need it!” Very good point!

