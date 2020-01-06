Golden Globes did not disappoint

“Succession”, “Chernobyl”, “Fleabag”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “1917” were the big winners at this years Golden Globe Awards.

“Succession” was named Best TV Drama while “Fleabag” won for Best TV Comedy and Phoebe Waller-Bridge — the show’s creator/lead — was named Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy.

Olivia Colman earned the Best Actress in a Drama honor for “The Crown” and Michelle Williams won the Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for “Fosse/Verdon and gave a very moving speech.

Russell Crowe won the statuette for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for his performance in “The Loudest Voice”. He skipped the ceremony due to the bushfires in his home country of Australia.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won Best Musical or Comedy, Quentin Tarantino earned the Best Screenplay honor for writing it and Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for starring in it.

Sam Mendes won Best Director for helming “1917”, which also won the Best Drama race.

Joaquin Phoenix won for Best Actor in a Drama for “Joker”, Renee Zellweger won Best Actress in a Drama for “Judy”, Taron Egerton and Laura Dern won for Best Supporting Actress for “Marriage Story”.

Comedian Ricky Gervais didn’t hold back as host. Overall, strong awards show!