Take my money now! Kohler announced a shower head that will be equipped with a speaker powered by Alexa. The shower head will cost between $99 and $229 and will have a playback time of six to seven hours. The speaker will support the full range of Alexa options allowing users to listen to music, hear the news or order items from Amazon.

KOHLER Introduces Smart Home Kitchen and Bathroom Products, Solutions and Enhanced Experiences at CES 2020. https://t.co/qnQs2W2hng — PRNcnsmr (@PRNcnsmr) January 3, 2020

