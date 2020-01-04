Stormi Webster Isn’t the Only Famous Baby With a Cosmetics Collection…

Stormi Webster is two years and is already following in her momma’s footsteps! Kylie Jenner shared a picture of Stormi overseeing some plans for a new Kylie Cosmetics collection inspired by Stormi herself. Jenner filed a trademark last year according to Complex, for a makeup line with her daughter’s name so it looks like it’s finally coming together. Stormi Webster isn’t the only baby with a cosmetics collection on the way though…

In other news, we might also be getting a makeup line from Baby Yoda!! According to The Blast, Lucasfilm filed 28 trademarks associated with The Mandalorian and “The Child,” for all types of products including apparel and accessories, non-alcoholic beverages, breakfast cereals and yes, cosmetics.

Be honest, who’s collection are you more excited for?

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: