I’m Going Without Makeup For 6 Months!

Hello. I’ve decided to be a little brave and vulnerable in 2020. I’m challenging myself to go without wearing makeup for 6 months. The rules are that simple. No makeup, no exceptions. I’ll be honest and say I’m not sure what I’m expecting to get out of this. I just want to learn about myself from the experience. I started investing in my skincare and overall health last summer. Before that I was the girl who wore makeup almost everyday of the week and I was even guilty of sleeping in my makeup quite often. I did not consider my skin and its health for a second. Once I started taking care of myself by paying more attention to what I put in and on my body, a certain confidence grew in me that I never knew I had. I physically felt better! I hope to build on this confidence by embracing the most natural version of myself.

If you’d like to join me in this challenge of finding and learning to love your natural self, PLEASE DO and reach out to me!! I hope you do. Whether it’s for 6 months, 1 more, or a week! I know we’ll learn something amazing from this experience.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: