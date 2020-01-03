DaBaby Arrested For Battery

Oh man! What in the world? There can be no other reason for him to do this than…NOPE! There is no reason. Seriously man? You make millions and you’re robbing a guy for $80 and pouring Apple Juice on him? And you assault him? All this according to TMZ.He has since been in court and held without bond because he has a warrant in Texas. This is the easiest way to destroy a career. He just got a feature on Camila Cabello’s new song “My Oh My’ (below). He’s on his way up and continues to do ridiculous things like this. Press? yes. Not a good look though.

