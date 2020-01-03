Coachella Line-up Announced

Hmmm…. Not sure how I feel about this. Look, I’m a fan of Rage Against The Machine, Flume, Calvin Harris and Lana Del Rey but is it just me or is this line-up a bit short of female artists? The big ones are Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey…I see Charlie XCX, Jessie Reyez, City Girls and very few others. Wonder what’s up with that!?!?

Crazy that weekend 1 sold out already. If you want to go, weekend 2 presale is Monday at 3p our time.

Side story, DaBaby was arrested for Battery recently so I wonder if he’ll even be able to perform.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

