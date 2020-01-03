Dustin
HomeDustin

Coachella Line-up Announced

TRAVIS SCOTT: LOOK MOM I CAN FLY at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Hmmm…. Not sure how I feel about this. Look, I’m a fan of Rage Against The Machine, Flume, Calvin Harris and Lana Del Rey but is it just me or is this line-up a bit short of female artists? The big ones are Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey…I see Charlie XCX, Jessie Reyez, City Girls and very few others. Wonder what’s up with that!?!?

Crazy that weekend 1 sold out already. If you want to go, weekend 2 presale is Monday at 3p our time.

Related: Here Are The Details On Travis Scott’s Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Side story, DaBaby was arrested for Battery recently so I wonder if he’ll even be able to perform.

april , coachella , DaBaby , Dustin Kross , Female Artists , frank ocean , Lacking , lana del rey , not many , radionow 100.9 , rage against the machine , Travis Scott

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close