A family in North Carolina was excited to enjoy a pizza that they put in the oven. The mom Amber noticed smoke coming from the oven and looked closer and discovered that a snake had somehow slithered into the oven and was burnt on top of their pizza. The family ended up going out for dinner, deep cleaning the oven and are now reaching out to animal experts to find out where the snake came from and how it climbed into their oven.

