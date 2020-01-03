Ten Things All Introverts Can Relate To

We are celebrating the introverts of the world! Believe it or not, even though I’m on the radio I’m an introvert – well at least according to my Myers Briggs. If you’re an introvert you will definitely relate to these ten things!
- You love when plans get cancelled.
- People can exhaust you and after a day of socializing you need a few hours to decompress.
- You’re perfectly comfortable doing things like going to the movies, going to dinner, even out for a drink by yourself.
- You daydream a lot… like a lot.
- The thought of getting married frightens you solely because that means you’ll have to share a house with someone.
- You accidentally ghost 75% of the people you text.
- It takes you at least an hour to respond to the rest of the 25%.
- Your energy is sacred to you so you do not waste it on people and things that don’t matter.
- Really loud people make you uncomfortable.
- You’re not mad, sad, depressed or antisocial. You’re simply a happy, positive, self-loving introvert.
