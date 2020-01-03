Mallory
Ten Things All Introverts Can Relate To

We are celebrating the introverts of the world! Believe it or not, even though I’m on the radio I’m an introvert – well at least according to my Myers Briggs. If you’re an introvert you will definitely  relate to these ten things!

  1. You love when plans get cancelled.
  2. People can exhaust you and after a day of socializing you need a few hours to decompress.
  3. You’re perfectly comfortable doing things like going to the movies, going to dinner, even out for a drink by yourself.
  4. You daydream a lot… like a lot.
  5. The thought of getting married frightens you solely because that means you’ll have to share a house with someone.
  6. You accidentally ghost 75% of the people you text.
  7. It takes you at least an hour to respond to the rest of the 25%.
  8. Your energy is sacred to you so you do not waste it on people and things that don’t matter.
  9. Really loud people make you uncomfortable.
  10. You’re not mad, sad, depressed or antisocial. You’re simply a happy, positive, self-loving introvert.
