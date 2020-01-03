Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Post Malone Got ANOTHER Face Tat

Post Malone shaved some of his beard to welcome a new tattoo to his face. Posty debuted his latest face tat when he performed at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration.

Kyle Hediger of New York was the artist. He shared his work on instagram, “Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy@postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level. Love you all 💚.”

People on Twitter are very conflicted on whether or not this is a good look for Post.

I dig it! If there’s anyone who can rock multiple face tats, it’s Post Malone. Let’s let the man thrive.

face tattoo , new years eve , post malone

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close