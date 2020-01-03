Post Malone Got ANOTHER Face Tat

Post Malone shaved some of his beard to welcome a new tattoo to his face. Posty debuted his latest face tat when he performed at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration.
Kyle Hediger of New York was the artist. He shared his work on instagram, “Last tattoo of 2019. Gauntlet on the baby boy@postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level. Love you all 💚.”
People on Twitter are very conflicted on whether or not this is a good look for Post.
I dig it! If there’s anyone who can rock multiple face tats, it’s Post Malone. Let’s let the man thrive.
