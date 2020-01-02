The Mandalorian Season 2?

YES!!! It’s official! The Mandalorian will be returning in the Fall! According to Creator and Director Jon Favreau recent post (below). If you haven’t had a chance to see it, you’re missing out big time! I mean, you’ve seen all the baby Yoda memes right? Just download Disney +. It’s free for like a week or something and only $7 after that. It’s been one of my favorite shows to binge watch recently. Plus, it’s rumored to possibly be made into a movie. We’ll see!

