Dustin
HomeDustin

The Mandalorian Season 2?

Baby Yoda aka The Child From The Madalorian

Source: Disney / Lucasfilm

YES!!! It’s official! The Mandalorian will be returning in the Fall! According to Creator and  Director Jon Favreau recent post (below). If you haven’t had a chance to see it, you’re missing out big time! I mean, you’ve seen all the baby Yoda memes right? Just download Disney +. It’s free for like a week or something and only $7 after that. It’s been one of my favorite shows to binge watch recently. Plus, it’s rumored to possibly be made into a movie. We’ll see!

Related: Mandalorian Toys Are HERE!!! #BabyYoda

View this post on Instagram

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020

A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on

100.9 , Baby Yoda , Confirmed , Disney , Dustin Kross , jon favreau , Mandalorian , plus , radionow , season 2 , star wars

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close