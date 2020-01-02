Is Hailee Seinfeld’s New Song About Niall Horan?

For real though! I mean, they were dating for like a year right? And, this song is called “Wrong Direction”. She dropped this on New Year’s Day on her Youtube channel. Did he cheat on her and that’s why they split? “but I just wanted to believe that you were out sleeping alone”. Seems like them be true words!

Hailee and I played Rock Paper Scissors. She beat me once before this. Who do you think wins this one?

