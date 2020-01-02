Colts Moving on From TE Eric Ebron

Well, it’s that time in the NFL season when teams are looking ahead to next season. Who stays and who goes? Looks like TE Eric Ebron is no longer going to be an Indianapolis Colt come next season.

When asked about Ebron in a recent press conference, Chris Ballard, Colts GM simply said, “We’ll probably move on.” Shortly after, Ebron took to twitter to make a statement to Colts fans.

COLTS FANS‼️ I love you all! I’m sorry this year went the way it did, I myself put my heart in this game & did everything on my end to be a professional ALWAYS. Thank you for your support and making me a better person. I would never quit on u trust. ✌🏾 #2020Vision — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) January 2, 2020

Ebron had been dealing with an ankle injury since the beginning of the season. He announced in November that he was unable to play through the pain.

Ebron will be a free agent in March. Where do you think he’ll go next?

