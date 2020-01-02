sports
HomeSports

Colts Moving on From TE Eric Ebron

Lucas Oil Stadium

Source: Jennifer Aldridge|@jenn.alyse / iONEDigital

Well, it’s that time in the NFL season when teams are looking ahead to next season.  Who stays and who goes?  Looks like TE Eric Ebron is no longer going to be an Indianapolis Colt come next season.

When asked about Ebron in a recent press conference, Chris Ballard, Colts GM simply said, “We’ll probably move on.”  Shortly after, Ebron took to twitter to make a statement to Colts fans.

Ebron had been dealing with an ankle injury since the beginning of the season.  He announced in November that he was unable to play through the pain.

View this post on Instagram

☝🏾❤️

A post shared by Eric Ebron (@ericebron) on

Ebron will be a free agent in March.  Where do you think he’ll go next?

colts , Eric Ebron , football , free agent , indianapolis , nfl , TE

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close