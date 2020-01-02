Joe & McKinzie
Margot Robbie dishes on “Birds of Prey”

Catch Margot Robbie on the cover of Variety magazine.

She is dishing on all things Birds of Prey actress, which is her new Harley Quinn movie.

Sadly, Margot confirms “that Jared Leto’s incarnation of the character doesn’t appear, not even as a cameo.”

SPOILER ALERT!!!

She added that she thinks Joaquin Phoenix “did a phenomenal job…I feel like the ‘Joker’ film was much more grounded. Ours is different. It’s heightened.”

Margot says she loves that Harley has an unpredictable nature that means she could react in any way to any situation, which as an actor is a gift.

Her latest film, “Bombshell” is in theaters now and for it, Robbie created a fake Twitter account so that she could follow young Millenial conservative girls’ accounts and the things they say and their point of view on any issue.

Snag a copy of Variety for more scoop!

