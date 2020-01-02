Joe's Need To Know News
2020 Tip Challenge…Server Get’s $2,020 Tip

A Server at Michigan restaurant got a $2,020 tip. The bill was $23, but the tip was $2,020. The credit card receipt said “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge. Danielle the server is a single mother, couldn’t believe the number, but her manager assured her the tip was real. She said she was living in a homeless shelter a year ago. She plans to use the money to reinstate her driver’s license and build savings.

A new study out of Washington State University, people can reduce their stress at work by flirting with their coworkers. They said “When flirtation is enjoyed, it makes the recipient feel good about themselves, it makes them feel attractive, included, and powerful. These are all psychosocial resources that lead to the reduction of stress.” Researchers say you shouldn’t flirt with your boss, since that can cause problems. Also, don’t start telling offensive or sexually explicit stories at work. And make sure the person you’re flirting with is COOL WITH IT and you already have a strong, positive relationship with them.

TotallyTheBomb.com just posted instructions for ordering a Chewbacca Frappuccino from the secret menu at Starbucks in honor of Star Wars: Rise of skywalker 1st Order a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. 2nd Ask for caramel drizzle added to the cup. 3rd Get whipped cream and cookie crumbles added to the top. The result is a Frappuccino that looks like Chewbacca’s fur and tastes like a mix of coffee, chocolate, caramel, and Oreos.

