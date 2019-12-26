Indy’s Connection: Holidays and IndyHumane

This week, host Emily Metheny talks with IndyHumane‘s Chief Development Officer Amy Tobias. They talk about pet safety and adopting pets for the holidays as well as events coming up in 2020 like Mutt Strutt.

For the second half of the show, Emily revisits her interview with INDOT’s Mallory Duncan, Communications Director for INDOT East Central. They talk about which road projects are wrapping up, who to call about road issues, where to find road conditions, and when to expect to see service vehicles out this winter.

You can listen live to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNow 100.9

