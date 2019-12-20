Jules
HomeJules

WATCH: Mariah Carey Drops New ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Video

81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Pre-Tape

Source: James Devaney / Getty

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, just released a new music video for her Holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”  Let’s be honest here, this song may have been released 25 years ago, but it still holds up and is everyone’s favorite Christmas song.  Also, can we take a second to talk about how good Mariah looks in this video?!  Wozers, as stunning as ever!

The new video features the magical feeling of Christmas from a child’s point of view.

This is actually the second new set of visuals Mariah has dropped for her holiday hit this year.  Last month, she released some behind the scenes footage from the making of the original video.

And in case you never saw the original video, here you go! Excuse me while I blast this on repeat…

All I Want For Christmas Is You , christmas , Mariah , mariah carey , music video , new , Queen of Christmas , visuals

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 12 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close