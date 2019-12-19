Most Popular Christmas Toys Of 2019 By State

What do kids really want for Christmas? Well, I’m sure Santa already has it on lock. But if you’re curious as to what kids all over the U. S. are asking for, reviews.org has put together a nice map of the most popular toys by state.

Maybe it’s cause I don’t have kids, but looking at this list I’m confused as to what some of these toys even are. What on earth are Scruff-a-Luvs and Owleez? Shout out to the low-maintenance states with Play-Doh as the top toy. What a classic! Meanwhile, here in Indiana we like to keep it classic too with some Nerf toys. Check out the map below!

