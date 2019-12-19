Conor Daly Announces The 2020 Snake Pit Line Up

The Indy 500 Snake Pit is the one of the wildest festival experiences in the world. Thousands of people make their way to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to see some of the biggest electronic music acts in the world — all while Indy cars speed around the track.

The 2020 Snake Pit goes down on May 24th. Professional race car driver, Conor Daly stopped by Joe & McKinzie to talk about the upcoming race season and to announce the 2020 Snake Pit line up!

For more information, visit The Indy 500 Snake Pit site here.