Truest SNL Skit I’ve Ever Seen

If you’re a parent you need to see this SNL skit. It’s so true on so many levels. I don’t have any kids myself but I do have 7 nieces and 2 nephews that could be the kids in this skit. Not gonna lie, SNL, to me, hasn’t been all that great lately. It’s good see a fun relatable skit that talks to so many people! Kids or not! I miss the digital shorts they used to do. Especially the ones with Justin Timberlake. Hilarious! Maybe one day they’ll bring those back. For now, enjoy this wonderful piece of art!

