Gift Wrapping Tricks And Hacks [VIDEO]

I don’t know about you but I’m good not great at wrapping presents! I feel like all other gift wrapping days like, birthdays, weddings, showers etc are all just practice for the main event…CHRISTMAS!! So, when it comes to wrapping presents it’s gotta be perfect. Santa is the master at wrapping and so should we be! Below is a video I found to help me wrap presents and I figured I’d share it with you too! One big hack that I noticed in this video, is they use two sided tape. Brilliant! I never thought to do that. Did you? It’ll also help with different shaped boxes too!

