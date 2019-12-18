Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LISTEN: Camila Cabello Almost Sang This Ariana Grande Hit

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-JINGLEBALL-SHOW

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

One of Ariana Grande‘s biggest hits was almost recorded by Camila Cabello.  Say WHAAAAT?!  Yes, Camila recently revealed that Ari’s smash, “God Is A Woman” was originally her song to record, but she ended up passing it off and Ariana Grande ended up being next in line for the song.  Camila recorded a demo of GIAW and everything.  Check out the snippet below!

And if you need a refresher of what the finished Ariana version sounds like (I know you don’t, but might as well give this bop a listen for fun), here you go!

There is no bad blood though, Camila and Ari are friends who check in on each other occasionally.  I would absolutely love to hear them sing this song together one day!

Ariana Grande , Camila Cabello , God Is A Woman , recorded , song

