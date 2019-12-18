Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Star Wars Cast Plays Force Family Feud on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

The Rise of Skywalker cast appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and played “Force Family Feud” in honor of their new movie debuting in theaters December 20th. J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie and Keri Russell, oh and Chewbacca, were divided into two teams: the “Walkerskys” and the “Vadersteins.” The questions included, “what is the worst body part to have chopped off by a lightsaber?”, “Besides Yoda, name something else that names with Yo,” and “Which Star Wars character would make the worst roommate.” Spoiler, the Vadersteins took the win.

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' , Family Feud , Force , star wars , The Rise of Skywalker

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 12 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close