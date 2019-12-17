What Does Bandit And Bardot Mean To Miley Cyrus?

Honestly, it doesn’t seem like anyone knows for sure. According to TMZ, Miley Cyrus is trying to get ownership of Bandit and Bardot! There’s even an instagram page for the name. It’s already got over 3,000 followers. Starting to feel like people are catching on! So what is it? New album name? New band name with Cody Simpson? New song? New TV show? Well, apparently the trademark will cover basically everything she needs to start a band and legally own everything that comes with it. Maybe it is a new project that her and Cody are doing together. Boy, that could end really bad. I guess we’ll see where this goes.

