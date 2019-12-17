Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performers Announced

Oh man! I used to love watching this as a kid. To be honest, I still love to have it on if I’m at a house party or hosting one. You gotta have the ball drop when it hit midnight right?!?! Ryan Seacrest now host’s the show with a bunch of big celebs. This year’s performers will include, Post Malone, BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette It all starts at 8p on ABC. Throughout the broadcast Ryan will be checking in with different cities around the country. Here are the performers in the different cities…

Los Angeles: Host Ciara, as well as Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED.

New Orleans: Host Billy Porter, as well as Sheryl Crow and Usher

Miami: Jonas Brothers

Related: Jason Statham And Post Malone In Gun Battle

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: