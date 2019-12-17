Dustin
HomeDustin

Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performers Announced

Post Malone Concert - Indy

Source: Brayden Bridgeman / Radio One Indy

Oh man! I used to love watching this as a kid. To be honest, I still love to have it on if I’m at a house party or hosting one. You gotta have the ball drop when it hit midnight right?!?! Ryan Seacrest now host’s the show with a bunch of big celebs. This year’s performers will include, Post Malone, BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette It all starts at 8p on ABC. Throughout the broadcast Ryan will be checking in with different cities around the country. Here are the performers in the different cities…

Los Angeles: Host Ciara, as well as Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED.

New Orleans: Host Billy Porter, as well as Sheryl Crow and Usher

Miami: Jonas Brothers

Related: Jason Statham And Post Malone In Gun Battle

100.9 , abc , Alanis Morissette , Ball Drop , BTS , dick clark , Dustin Kross , Jonas Brothers , new years eve , post malone , radionow , Rockin Eve , ryan seacrest , sam hunt , SHAED , show , Usher

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 12 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close