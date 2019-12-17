Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

PIC: Lana Del Rey Is Dating A Cop From ‘Live PD’?!

Lana Del Rey

Source: Tabitha Fireman / Getty

This is not a drill! Lana Del Rey has a boyfriend and they are Instagram official!  WHAT?!  Seriously, I had no idea she was dating someone. (and I’m one of her biggest fans!)  So who is this silver haired fox?

Well, his name is Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin, and he’s a police officer from Tulsa, Oklahoma.  BUT WAIT, there’s more!  He’s a cop on Live PD!  (This was so mind-blowing to me that I laid awake thinking about this last night.)  I must have been living under a rock though, because she’s been spotted out and about with him since September.

View this post on Instagram

💕🍊

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on

I now feel 1000% invested into their relationship.  Sending well wishes their way!

boyfriend , COP , Dating , instagram , lana del rey , Live PD , official

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 12 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close