Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares How She Made ‘Bad Guy’

Billie Eilish

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Billie Eilish and her brother/ producer, Finneas, recently sat down with Rolling Stone and spilled all the secrets to her massive hit, “Bad Guy.”  Apparently it took her 34 tries to get the “DUH” just right.  Who would have known one little sound would have needed so many takes?

The two of them went in depth about their creative processes, and they revealed that they both had their own studios in their rooms at their parents’ house.  So, if you’re in your room working on perfecting your musical talents, this should be a little inspiring for you.  Check out the video below!

 

Bad Guy , Billie Eilish , Finneas , How , made , Shares

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 12 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close