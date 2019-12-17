WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares How She Made ‘Bad Guy’

Billie Eilish and her brother/ producer, Finneas, recently sat down with Rolling Stone and spilled all the secrets to her massive hit, “Bad Guy.” Apparently it took her 34 tries to get the “DUH” just right. Who would have known one little sound would have needed so many takes?

The two of them went in depth about their creative processes, and they revealed that they both had their own studios in their rooms at their parents’ house. So, if you’re in your room working on perfecting your musical talents, this should be a little inspiring for you. Check out the video below!

