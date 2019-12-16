Dustin
HomeDustin

School Closings and Delays

Winter in Turkey's Bitlis

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

We are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7am tomorrow morning. With this much snow coming down and as cold as it is there will be closures and delays for schools tomorrow. Thanks to our friends over at FOX 59, here’s a list of what’s up for tonight and I’m sure this will be updated for you in the morning to find out if your kiddos need to go to school or just go out and play! Playing in the snow on a cancelled school day is the best ever!! Be safe out there and have fun making snow angels!

Is my school cancelled -> Click me

cancelled , delayed , Dustin Kross , fox 59 , radionow 100.9 , School closed , snow , this morning , tomorrow , Winter Weather Advisory

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 12 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close