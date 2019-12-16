Dustin
New ‘Top Gun 2 Maverick’ Trailer [WATCH]

I had a big ol’ stoopid smile on my face at the end of this trailer! The iconic Top Gun is back and looks amazing! Can’t wait for this one. There are so many good movies coming in 2020. Thank goodness too because I feel like this year was a bit light on good movies. Next year, there’s going to be a battle for the best of the year. James Bond, Wonder Woman, Black Widow, Top Gun and more.

Some people were a little upset that Iceman wasn’t involved in this trailer. I agree though. Come on! Let’s see Iceman! According to Rolling Stone, Val Kilmer (Iceman) is in the film.

