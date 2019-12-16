Entertainment News
WATCH: Niall Horan Performs on SNL

Niall Horan @ Ruoff (Indy)

Niall Horan was the musical guest this past weekend on SNL, and of course he crushed it!  He performed Nice to Meet Ya, and Put a Little Love on Me.  Scarlett Johansson hosted and introduced Horan.  He wore a pink suit for his first performance.  Apparently to “make the girls wink.” Ahahahaaa!  He then kept it stripped down and simple while wearing a black suit for his second performance.  Check out the videos below!

We even got a little bonus singing from Niall.  He appeared in the Hot Tub Christmas skit, and it was pretty hilarious!  Where can we buy that song?

