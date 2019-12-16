WATCH: Niall Horan Performs on SNL

Niall Horan was the musical guest this past weekend on SNL, and of course he crushed it! He performed Nice to Meet Ya, and Put a Little Love on Me. Scarlett Johansson hosted and introduced Horan. He wore a pink suit for his first performance. Apparently to “make the girls wink.” Ahahahaaa! He then kept it stripped down and simple while wearing a black suit for his second performance. Check out the videos below!

We even got a little bonus singing from Niall. He appeared in the Hot Tub Christmas skit, and it was pretty hilarious! Where can we buy that song?

