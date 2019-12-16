Indy’s Connection: Scholarship Season Is Open with CICF

This week, host Emily Metheny talks about scholarships with Shanna Young, Scholarship Officer for the Central Indiana Community Foundation. More than 50 scholarships opportunities are available through CICF, and they are not limited to just high school students. Shanna gives all the details on how to apply, what scholarships are available, and where you can find more information. One of the available scholarships through CICF is the Mexican Scholarship Fund. Kathy Downey is a board member and volunteer for the MSF, and she gives the history of the fund as well as details about the how the partnership with CICF benefits everyone involved.

To see the guidebook, visit CICF.org.

The deadline to apply is February 5th, 2020.

As snow is forecasted for the rest of 2019, Emily revisits a conversation she had with Sgt. John Perrine from the Indiana State Police about travel safety and his active social media full of tips for winter travel. Remember, #DontDriveLikeAKnucklehead.

