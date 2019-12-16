Entertainment News
WATCH: Justin Bieber Gets Kylie Jenner To Sing ‘Rise and Shine’

By now, we all know how Kylie Jenner wakes her daughter up in the mornings.  She sings her, now famous, “Riiiise and Shiiiiiine.”  I mean, Ariana Grande even did a little cover of it.  So of course, Justin Bieber convinced Kylie to sing it at his charity art auction recently.

Justin asks Kylie to sing it “just one time.” Clearly the crowd wants to hear it, AND SHE DOES IT!

 

And here’s an even better angle.  You can see Justin and Jaden Smith FREAK out after she sings it, like they had placed bets as if she would or wouldn’t.

 

Kylie performing Rise and Shine (@bryant)

Anyhow, someone please sample and put in a song ASAP! RIIIIIIIISE AND SHIIIIIINE!

