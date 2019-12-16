Entertainment News
Legends Of The Hidden Temple Is Coming Back!

A Legends Of The Hidden Temple ... For Adults?!

A beloved Nickelodeon favorite is coming back — with a bit of a twist!

Legends of the Hidden Temple, the beloved Nick show that first aired in 1993 and helped many a kid get frustrated over their peers not being able to put together a statue is coming back, on the mobile service Quibi.

According to Quibi, the new show is a “supersized, reimagined version,” but will contain “many of the favorite original elements of the show” from Temple Run, the Moat Crossing and of course Olmec. But best, at least for some of us? Kids aren’t competing and this is more of a “grown” up Legends for an older audience that appreciates the nostalgia.

“Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true,” executive producer Scott A. Stone said in a statement. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

The original series premiered on Nickelodeon 26 years ago and ran for three seasons before it was revived as a TV movie with host Kirk Fogg and Olmec voice Dee Bradley Baker reprising their roles.

The new show is out of a studio and into a jungle with tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line. According to Quibi, they’ll be looking for superfans to play pretty soon.

The platform is geared for big things once it launches in 2020 including a Reno 911! revival, a new version of Singled Out hosted by Keke Palmer, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, a Joe Jonas travel show, the first show post Game of Thrones for Sophie Turner and a reality series for Zac Efron. Jeez, it feels like the graduation network if you loved Disney/Nick in the 90s and early 2000s.

 

