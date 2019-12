This is hilarious! This story from FOX 59 has me dying and when they asked the owner of the house she said, “It’s a Giant Glowing Penis”. OMG!! I swear if I saw this in my neighborhood I would lose it! This is too funny. She’s got guts to something like this but, hey, it got people’s attention. It only stayed up 4 days. I think that was enough to get the laugh and shock factor. But like they say in the video below, probably a bit inappropriate for the kiddos.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: