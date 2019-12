Whelp, just in case you care…here it is! Although to me, the only people in this photo that look like they’re having any fun is the kids. Kanye’s not even looking at the camera and Kim looks super irritated haha! Not to mention the clothes are grey and white. That’s not christmsy at all! C’mon get into the spirit a little. What cracks me up is it looks like they all just decided one Sunday, with their sweats on to take a picture. At least the kids enjoyed themselves!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: