Jason Statham And Post Malone In Gun Battle

Post Malone

Source: Universal Music Group / Universal Music Group

Well this is interesting. I don’t think I would have ever thought to see Post Malone in an action movie with Jason Statham let alone an action movie at all! The dude can put out some hits for sure but act? We’ll see I guess. He does a pretty good job in the scene TMZ has! Looks like in the scene they were trying to steal from an armored money truck and Jason wasn’t having it. Can’t tell what role Post plays but he’s definitely getting shot at! Not bad Post! Not bad! Check out the video -> HERE

