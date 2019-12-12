Best Holiday Movies From 2000 To NOW!

This, in my opinion, is the best time of the year. All the lights and decorations. Family and Friends. and I Love Christmas movies! My favorite is A Christmas Story. Family tradition to have it playing. TBS does 24 hours of a Christmas Story and it’s amazing! A lot of great movies were made before the 2000 but here’s a list of great Holiday themed movies for you to watch while your chillin at home! Enjoy!

Serendipity

About A Boy

Bad Santa

Elf

The Holiday

Author Christmas

A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas

Love Actually

The night before

Almost Christmas

The Christmas Chronicles

