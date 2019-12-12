Entertainment News
Here’s How Lizzo Responded After Twerking in a Thong at the Lakers Game

You are either on one side or the other with this situation: It was totally inappropriate and Lizzo was out of pocket considering there were kids around. It would’ve been inappropriate for anyone.

OR you believe that this is total fat-shaming!

Lizzo took to Instagram live the next morning to share her feelings. “I just want you to know that it doesn’t matter what goes on on the internet. Nothing really breaks my joy,” she said, adding, “I don’t ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous or because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not gonna shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them. You really think because somebody on Twitter think that I’m not cute, I’m gonna stop existing?”

Lizzo continued, “I’m a really solid, grounded person and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen, in a long time, a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do, and dressing the way that it dresses, and moving the way that it moves.”

